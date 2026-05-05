Building Codes Ruling May Inform AI Copyright Arguments

By Mitesh Patel ( May 5, 2026, 3:24 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit's opinion in American Society for Testing and Materials International v. UpCodes Inc. last month affirmed the denial of a preliminary injunction and found that UpCodes' verbatim republication of copyrighted building codes, standards which were incorporated into binding law, likely constitutes fair use....
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