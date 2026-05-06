Banks Face Cloudy Rate Horizons As Opt-Outs Spread
By Marc Franson ( May 6, 2026, 4:52 PM EDT) -- National banks have always had the ability to export the rates and fees of the state in which they are located nationwide under Section 85 of the National Bank Act and thereby preempt conflicting state usury laws....
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