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Ga. Panel Backs Denial Of Coin-Operated Games License

By Kelcey Caulder ( April 27, 2026, 3:27 PM EDT) -- A Georgia appeals court has upheld a trial court's conclusion that coin-operated amusement machines owned by Idlewood Food Mart would violate a city ordinance barring such machines within 100 yards of a church, rejecting the business's bid for a green light to install the machines.  ...

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