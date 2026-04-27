SEC Seeks Default Judgment Against Ga. Fund Manager
By Katryna Perera ( April 27, 2026, 7:34 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has asked a Georgia federal judge for a default judgment in its case against an Atlanta financier who defrauded investors in his nearly $10 million hedge fund and was sentenced last year to 86 months in prison and a $9.2 million restitution payment....
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