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Mass. Fines Fidelity $1.25M Over 'Image ID' Data Breach

By Carolyn Muyskens ( April 27, 2026, 1:34 PM EDT) -- A Fidelity unit has agreed to pay a $1.25 million fine to end Massachusetts' claims that a failure to enforce cybersecurity protocols led to a data breach affecting 77,000 brokerage customers, according to a consent order filed on Monday with the Office of the Secretary of the Commonwealth....

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