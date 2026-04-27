Photographers' Copyright Case Against UberEats Is Trimmed

By Elliot Weld ( April 27, 2026, 5:36 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has dismissed part of a suit brought by a group of photographers who accused Uber of infringing their copyrights by displaying their photos on UberEats without permission, saying as to one claim that the photographers were asking the court to make too many inferences....
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