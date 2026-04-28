High Court Appears Split In Monsanto Roundup Appeal
By Emily Field ( April 27, 2026, 10:34 PM EDT) -- Monsanto's efforts to stem the tide of thousands of lawsuits over its blockbuster weedkiller Roundup seemed to find a mixed audience with the U.S. Supreme Court justices Monday as they debated the benefits of national labeling standards with how regulators stay on top of changing science....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.