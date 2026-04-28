Anti-Pot Group Says CMS Violated APA With Hemp Program

By Mike Curley ( April 28, 2026, 2:13 PM EDT) -- A group of advocates opposed to legal cannabis, as well as a cannabinoid company and two individuals, are fighting the government's bid to halt their challenge to a program to give Medicare beneficiaries access to federally legal hemp products, saying the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services violated federal law by instituting the program without notice or comment....
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