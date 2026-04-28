3rd Circ. Panel Once Again Backs Talc Co. Whittaker's Ch. 11

By Clara Geoghegan ( April 27, 2026, 4:46 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Monday upheld its decision that Whittaker Clark & Daniels was authorized to file for Chapter 11 and certain claims against the defunct talc supplier's corporate successor belong to the debtor, not personal injury claimants....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.