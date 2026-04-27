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Board Says DACA Alone Can't End Removal Proceedings

By Britain Eakin ( April 27, 2026, 3:38 PM EDT) -- The Board of Immigration Appeals ruled that an immigration judge mistakenly relied solely on the deportation protection afforded by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program to terminate the removal proceedings of a Mexican DACA recipient....

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