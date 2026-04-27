Retail Data Co. Wiser Solutions Hits Ch. 11 With $563M In Debt

By Alex Wittenberg ( April 27, 2026, 7:03 PM EDT) -- Wiser Solutions, a software company that collects data from retailers, has filed for Chapter 11 protection in Texas bankruptcy court with about $563 million in debt and plans to sell its business to its main lender....
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