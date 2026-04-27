Ferguson Braswell Hires COO To Support Texas, Calif. Growth

By Adrian Cruz ( April 27, 2026, 4:35 PM EDT) -- Texas-based Ferguson Braswell Fraser Kubasta PC, which now goes by the name FBFK Law Firm, said Monday that the firm has hired its first chief operating officer to help support its growth efforts in its home state and California....
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