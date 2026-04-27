DOJ's Blanche Says Scrutiny Is On Crypto Crimes, Not Coders
By Aislinn Keely ( April 27, 2026, 8:47 PM EDT) -- Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche on Monday reiterated his commitment to his April 2025 directive instructing U.S. Department of Justice staff to focus their resources on bad actors rather than the creators of the crypto tools they use, saying attorneys representing crypto software developers "should feel very comfortable communicating" with his office to ensure prosecutors comply with the memo....
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