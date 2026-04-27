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Feds Fight Illinois' Bid To End Suit Over Immigrant Protections

By Celeste Bott ( April 27, 2026, 3:53 PM EDT) -- The federal government pushed back Friday on Illinois' bid to dismiss its challenge to two state laws allowing private parties to sue civil immigration officers and barring civil immigration arrests at courthouses, insisting it has standing to sue over its "sovereign injury" because the statutes unconstitutionally regulate the federal government's immigration enforcement....

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