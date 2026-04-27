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Medical Group Says Secret Call Could Upend Estate's Verdict

By Aaron Keller ( April 27, 2026, 3:30 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut anesthesiology group has asked a state appeals court to reverse its portion of a $20 million wrongful death verdict, saying a lower court judge should have allowed into evidence a secret phone recording of a surgeon, used different verdict forms and blocked testimony from an allegedly unqualified witness....

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