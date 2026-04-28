Colo. Can't Deny Grants Based On Housing Laws, Suit Says

By Nate Beck ( April 28, 2026, 1:25 PM EDT) -- Two Colorado cities have sued Gov. Jared Polis in state court, claiming they were deprived of state grant money after being deemed noncompliant under an executive order last year requiring local governments follow a set of 2024 laws aimed at easing housing affordability....
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