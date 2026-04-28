6th Circ. OKs Ohio Betting Enforcement Against Kalshi
By Alex Lawson ( April 27, 2026, 6:05 PM EDT) -- Ohio gambling regulators have the green light to crack down on Kalshi's sports event contracts after the Sixth Circuit denied the company's bid to keep them at bay amid litigation over whether those offerings violate state gambling laws....
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