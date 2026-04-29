J&J, Neutrogena Say FDA Signed Off On Benzene Products
By Jonathan Capriel ( April 29, 2026, 9:41 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. and Kenvue Inc. are calling for a permanent end to a multistate consumer lawsuit claiming their Clean & Clear and Neutrogena acne treatments degrade into the cancer-causing chemical benzene, arguing in New Jersey federal court that federal regulators have already determined that the key ingredient is safe....
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