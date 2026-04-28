Altria, Juul Can Appeal Class Cert. Decision In Antitrust Suit
By Craig Clough ( April 27, 2026, 8:49 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Monday granted Altria and Juul's request to appeal a ruling certifying several classes of e-cigarette buyers in an antitrust case alleging the companies schemed to have Altria exit the e-cigarette market....
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