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DC Circ. Questions Alstom's Shot At Brightline Rail Deal

By Jared Foretek ( April 27, 2026, 3:39 PM EDT) -- A panel of the D.C. Circuit Monday questioned how competitive Alstom actually was in its bid to build trainsets for Brightline West's forthcoming high-speed rail project between Las Vegas and Southern California, as the locomotive manufacturer argued it would have had a shot if not for a Buy America waiver granted to rival bidder Siemens....

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