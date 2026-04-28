Choctaw Freedmen Band Seeks Federal Tribal Recognition

By Crystal Owens ( April 28, 2026, 1:29 PM EDT) -- Descendants of those once enslaved by the Choctaw Nation are asking for federal recognition, arguing that constitutional and international law, and an 1866 treaty between the U.S. and the Five Civilized Tribes that abolished slavery post-Civil War give them the right to the status....
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