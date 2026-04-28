DOJ Says Sen. Kelly Not Immune From Military Discipline

By Madeline Lyskawa ( April 28, 2026, 7:32 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration urged the D.C. Circuit to lift an injunction blocking Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth from reducing Sen. Mark Kelly's U.S. Navy rank, arguing there's no reason retired officers should be exempt from military discipline. ...
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