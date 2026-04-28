Texas Business Court Weighs Boeing Bid To End Union Suit

By Spencer Brewer ( April 27, 2026, 8:19 PM EDT) -- The Boeing Co. told a Texas Business Court judge Monday that Southwest Airlines' union cannot tie its members' economic losses to the aircraft manufacturer's misconduct alleged by the union after regulators grounded the 737 Max aircraft, saying state law bars the suit from going forward....
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