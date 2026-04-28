NJ Man Asks 3rd Circ. To Revisit $40M Tax Conviction

By Kat Lucero ( April 28, 2026, 1:41 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey man convicted of making $40 million from filing false tax returns in a countrywide securities scheme asked the Third Circuit to reconsider affirming his conviction, citing what he described as a conflict of interest and a misreading of arguments in the ruling against him....
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