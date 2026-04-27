Battery Co. Hit With Investor Action Over 'Phantom Deals'

By Katryna Perera ( April 27, 2026, 9:00 PM EDT) -- Investors in a company that develops artificial intelligence-enhanced rechargeable batteries filed suit on Monday, claiming the company made misleading statements about its partnerships with other companies and its growth prospects, seeking damages for falling stock prices after the truth came to light....
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