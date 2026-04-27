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Fed. Privacy Bill Favors Biz Over People, Calif. Agency Says

By Allison Grande ( April 27, 2026, 11:52 PM EDT) -- The California Privacy Protection Agency is the latest to speak out against a recent congressional proposal to establish a federal data privacy framework that would wipe out more stringent state protections, arguing Monday that this approach would be a "significant step backward" in efforts to shield consumers from data misuse....

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