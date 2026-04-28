Ex-Laffey Bucci Partner Says Fee Dispute Needs Arbitration
By Matthew Santoni ( April 28, 2026, 3:07 PM EDT) -- A former founder of the firm now known as Laffey Bucci D'Andrea Reich & Ryan says his former partners ignored an arbitration requirement in his contract and sued him for the same alleged misconduct he accuses them of condoning for themselves....
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