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4th Circ. Backs SC City's Win Over Short-Term Rentals Suit

By Isaac Monterose ( April 28, 2026, 6:51 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit backed a South Carolina city's summary judgment win over a local property owner's suit challenging the city's short-term rentals regulations, ruling that the owner lacks standing to sue....

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