Wells Fargo Says DEI Whistleblower's Suit Belongs In Fla.
By Craig Clough ( April 28, 2026, 6:34 PM EDT) -- Wells Fargo told a California federal court a former employee's suit alleging he was retaliated against for challenging what he described as the bank's fake commitment to diverse hiring should be tossed or transferred to Florida because it is "a plain and obvious case of disfavored forum shopping."...
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