UAE's Exit From OPEC Could Hurt Smaller US Oil Producers

By Gautama Mehta ( April 28, 2026, 10:44 PM EDT) -- The United Arab Emirates' forthcoming exit, announced Tuesday, from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is expected to have limited immediate effects, but it would free the country from the cartel's oil production quotas and could eventually lower global oil prices....
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