Longford Pushes To Confirm $32M Patent Pact Award

By Caroline Simson ( April 29, 2026, 10:26 PM EDT) -- Litigation funder Longford Capital is urging a Texas federal court to enforce a $32.3 million arbitral award issued after a patent monetization firm allegedly diverted its share of a settlement to an offshore bank account, calling the firm's allegations of arbitrator corruption and misconduct "baseless."...
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