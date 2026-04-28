Canoo's Ex-Internal Audit Head Settles Insider Trading Claims

By Hailey Konnath ( April 28, 2026, 11:30 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt electric vehicle startup Canoo's former senior director of internal audit and controls has agreed to pay roughly $125,900 to settle the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's insider trading allegations against him, according to a final judgment entered Tuesday in Texas federal court....
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