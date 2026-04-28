Meta Says Tax Court Has Jurisdiction Over Interest Claim

By Molly Moses ( April 28, 2026, 5:53 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Tax Court has jurisdiction over whether Meta is due a refund of interest for 2019 because the company claimed an overpayment for that year along with its challenge to deficiencies assessed in 2017, 2018 and 2019, the social media giant argued....
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