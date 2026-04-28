Defunct NJ Biz Fined $8M For Selling Dangerous AC Units
By Rae Ann Varona ( April 28, 2026, 11:25 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge Tuesday sentenced a shuttered home appliance company to pay an $8 million criminal fine after it pled guilty to failing to immediately report that portable air conditioners it imported and sold had caught fire....
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