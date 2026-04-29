Ohio Tech Services Co. Settles Fired IT Chief's FMLA Suit

By MJ Koo ( April 29, 2026, 11:35 AM EDT) -- A business technology company and its former information technology director have agreed on the material terms of a settlement to resolve allegations that the company fired him after he requested leave to care for his wife following surgery, an Ohio federal magistrate judge said....
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