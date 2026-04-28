Celsius' Mashinsky Must Pay FTC $10M

By Bonnie Eslinger ( April 28, 2026, 11:52 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Tuesday ordered Celsius Network's co-founder to pay $10 million to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to settle litigation saying he misrepresented the cryptocurrency lender's practices and safety measures, and that she'd suspend a $4.7 billion judgment based on his cooperation with the government....
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