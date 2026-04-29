Feds Say Lack Of Injury Dooms Gold Card Program Challenge
By Tom Lotshaw ( April 29, 2026, 9:36 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration said a suit challenging the gold card visa program's legality must be thrown out because the immigrants and academic professionals union that filed it can't show the program hurts their chances at getting visas....
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