Hague Court Lets ICSID Creditor Seize Spain-Owned Building

By Joyce Hanson ( April 29, 2026, 9:03 PM EDT) -- An investor who is owed about $124 million by Spain in an arbitration over revoked renewable energy incentives has won The Hague District Court's permission to seize the Cervantes Institute's headquarters in the Netherlands, saying the property will soon be auctioned....
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