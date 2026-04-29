Shein Escapes Claims In Brandy Melville IP Suit

By Rae Ann Varona ( April 29, 2026, 8:49 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has tossed trademark infringement and unfair competition claims from Brandy Melville's lawsuit accusing the online ultra-fast fashion giant Shein of selling Brandy Melville copycat clothing and even using the brand's photos, ruling the Copyright Act preempts the two claims....
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