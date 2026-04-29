OpenAI Sued Over ChatGPT Role In Canada School Shooting
By Emily Field ( April 29, 2026, 6:18 PM EDT) -- Seven families of the victims of one of the deadliest mass shootings in Canadian history on Wednesday hit OpenAI with suits in California federal court alleging that ChatGPT's design is inherently dangerous and that the artificial intelligence company decided not to warn law enforcement about the shooter's violent interactions with ChatGPT....
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