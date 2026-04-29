US Lawmakers Back Bid To Win Trump Park Pass Suit
By Crystal Owens ( April 29, 2026, 7:53 PM EDT) -- A coalition of Democratic congressional lawmakers are looking to back a conservation group's summary judgment bid in its challenge to the U.S. Department of Interior's decision to put President Donald Trump's image on this year's America the Beautiful Annual Pass....
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