10,000 Native Okla. Landowners Owed Oil Royalties, Suit Says

By Crystal Owens ( April 29, 2026, 3:01 PM EDT) -- Five Oklahoma tribal members are asking a Federal Claims Court to order the U.S. government to provide a full accounting of oil and gas leasing royalties they say are owed to more than 10,000 Indigenous landowners, arguing it failed to properly manage the funds....
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