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FCC Pushed To Scale Back Radio Ownership Regs

By Christopher Cole ( April 29, 2026, 9:22 PM EDT) -- A broadcast company that helped persuade the Eighth Circuit to toss federal limits on local media ownership last year is now urging the Federal Communications Commission to pare back radio station limits....

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