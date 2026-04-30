Protest Over VA Hospital Bed Width Specs Rejected

By Ganesh Setty ( April 29, 2026, 3:29 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs was justified in disqualifying hospital beds a healthcare equipment manufacturer offered as too narrow, the U.S. Court of Federal Claims ruled, rejecting the manufacturer's position that some wiggle room was permissible....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.