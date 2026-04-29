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FTC's BOTS Suit Survives Because Law Not Just About Bots

By Bryan Koenig ( April 29, 2026, 6:06 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge has refused to dismiss one of the Federal Trade Commission's first-ever online ticketing cases, rejecting ticket reseller arguments that their use of thousands of Ticketmaster accounts to buy concert tickets is immune because they don't use bots....

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