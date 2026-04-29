Subcontractor Says Lockheed Must Pay Up After Contract Ax

By Madeline Lyskawa ( April 29, 2026, 5:59 PM EDT) -- An engineering firm urged a Colorado federal judge to reject Lockheed Martin's attempt to evade claims the company failed to pay for work already performed under an engineering subcontract, saying the judge already rejected the same arguments in another case....
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