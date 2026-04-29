Kemper Catches More Legal Heat Over Data Hack
By Lauraann Wood ( April 29, 2026, 7:56 PM EDT) -- Kemper Corp. has been hit with more proposed class data privacy claims from customers who say the insurance giant's "egregiously inadequate" data security protocols allowed unauthorized hackers to obtain more than 13 million private records and post them for sale on the dark web....
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