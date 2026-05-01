2nd Circ. Urged To Remand Fed-Blocked Mortgage Program
By Katryna Perera ( May 1, 2026, 7:22 PM EDT) -- Major banking industry groups have urged the Second Circuit to remand to the Federal Reserve Board its order blocking a New York bank's proposed cash guarantee program for homebuyers, arguing the decision relied on a flawed legal interpretation that would effectively erase a key pathway for banks to pursue "complementary" nonbank activities....
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