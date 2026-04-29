NY Says Crypto Co. To Pay $5M Over Fraud Promotion Claims

By Sydney Price ( April 29, 2026, 5:45 PM EDT) -- Cryptocurrency platform operator Uphold HQ Inc. will pay $5 million to settle claims from the New York attorney general's office that it promoted now-bankrupt Cred Inc.'s fraudulent, high-risk crypto scheme for which Cred's former executives were sentenced to prison last year....
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