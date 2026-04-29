Intel Slams Investors' 'Deeply Misguided' AI Ad Tech Claims

By Celeste Bott ( April 29, 2026, 6:54 PM EDT) -- Intel is urging an Illinois state court to toss more than 200 investors' "deeply misguided" claims that the tech giant and one of its executives duped them into buying artificially intelligent targeted-advertising technology, saying their allegations fall "far short" of what is required to pursue a valid fraud claim....
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